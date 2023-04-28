Meet the fun-fueled ultramarathon star defying science
American Courtney Dauwalter is a 38-year-old world record-holding ultra-marathon runner. She won the Transgrancanaria 128km event, finishing almost two hours ahead of the next runner.
02:54 - Source: CNN
Women in sport 16 videos
Meet the fun-fueled ultramarathon star defying science
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN Sport speaks with head of Formula Equal, as it plans to become sport's first 50/50 gender ratio team
04:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
World Athletics bans some transgender women from events
06:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Women's soccer: Where it's at, where it's been and where will it go from here?
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Cuban women boxers say they have had to endure sexist jabs. Now, they're punching/fighting back
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Alyssa Thompson: US Soccer's boundary-breaking teenage phenom
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Mikaela Shiffrin tells CNN what its like to race toward skiing immortality
05:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Muslim women in sport and their hopes for the next generation
04:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: This woman has the power to stop an NFL game. See why
05:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
These two women are climbing mountains for Indian girls to go to school
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Billie Jean King reveals 'pet peeve' is Wimbledon's 'horrible' all white uniform policy
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what athlete said when she returned to Iran after appearing without hijab
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Atlético Madrid midfielder's comeback from brain cancer and mother's paralysis
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet the Black women pushing for equality in swimming
04:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Nadia Nadim on women's football in Afghanistan one year on from Taliban takeover
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how Serena Williams became one of the all-time greats
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN