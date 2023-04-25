NFL insider reveals details of Aaron Rodgers trade
Ian Rapoport, national insider for NFL Network, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the trade of longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.
01:27 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 17 videos
NFL insider reveals details of Aaron Rodgers trade
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Michelle Obama joke about dreams of living in White House
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Skier's helmet camera captures moment he falls into massive crevasse
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows Disney dragon catching fire during 'Fantasmic' show
00:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Shaq's advice to Gayle King on how to co-host with Charles Barkley
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
'We were raining babies!': Wildlife center rescues over 500 orphaned baby animals
01:47
Now playing- Source: KCBS/KCAL
Prince William answered the phone at a restaurant. See unsuspecting customer's reaction
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Security camera captures moment bus driver brakes hard to teach kids a lesson
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Passenger has mid-air meltdown over crying baby
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch GOP and Democrat congressmen go head-to-head on the use of guns following string of shootings
03:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pentagon Director reveals new UFO footage of unidentified flying object
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kendall Roy's 'Succession' penthouse hits market for $29M
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
He created the abortion pill in the 1980s. Hear what surprises him most about current debate
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
This dish is a spicy food lover's dream
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Damn it, I want my trial!' See late night hosts react to Fox News' settlement
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the 100-year-old secret ingredient in these 'world famous' burgers
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
See pizza delivery guy take out suspect fleeing police
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN