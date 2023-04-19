1-on-1 with newly minted PGA Tour winner Matt Fitzpatrick
2022 U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick claimed victory at the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head in South Carolina on Sunday, which was particularly meaningful because he used to visit there for family holidays as a child. As he told CNN World Sport Anchor Don Riddell, that whole experience and atmosphere of taking on the Americans has him excited for this year's Ryder Cup, where he's hoping to line up for Team Europe.
03:48 - Source: CNN
