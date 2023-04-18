BMX rider performs tricks on platform suspended from hot air balloon
Scottish BMX star Kriss Kyle has taken his sport to new heights with his latest stunt, performing tricks 2,000ft in the air on a special platform hanging from one of the world's largest hot air balloons.
