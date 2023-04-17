The enthralling English Premier League title race
After Arsenal let another 2-goal lead slip, this time to West Ham United, the Gunners are in danger of losing their grip on top spot in the EPL, with champions Manchester City breathing down their neck. CNN World Sport Anchor Amanda Davies discussed the latest twist in the title race with the football broadcaster Marcus Speller.
02:28 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
The enthralling English Premier League title race
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
A bear wandered into man's backyard. See moment they surprised each other
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Make your own bed: will less daily housekeeping hurt the hotel business?
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
He was released after decades in prison, now a court says he must go back
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
'We're way ahead of our skis here': Hear expert's warning about AI
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
I will never forgive and definitely not forget: Holocaust survivor shares harrowing story
04:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lawmaker who's a single mom reveals shocking advice she received
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Howard Stern weighs in on Kid Rock's Bud Light controversy
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Not enough': Low-wage workers continue to grapple with inflation
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I'm weary': Louisville doctor reacts to treating mass shooting victims
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Maryland Gov. Hogan's ex-chief of staff dies after confrontation with FBI agent
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Lucky fire-breathing dragon': UConn's head coach admits to wearing this during games
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear NYC mayor's message for Marjorie Taylor Greene ahead of Trump arraignment
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP lawmaker hands out 'indict this!' ham sandwiches on Capitol Hill
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Juror from trial involving Gwyneth Paltrow speaks to CNN
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Senator speaks out about his struggle with depression
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN