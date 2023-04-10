Author explains why he wrote unauthorized LeBron James biography
Author Jeff Benedict discusses his new biography on one of the greatest NBA players of all time, LeBron James, and why James' athletic achievements stand out and how his upbringing made him into the man he is today.
05:15 - Source: CNN
