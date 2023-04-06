PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 19: Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates with the trophy after putting in to win The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on the 18th green on February 19, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Spain's Jon Rahm feeling confident ahead of the 2023 Masters
CNN Sport's Don Riddell caught up with the world no. 3 golfer, Jon Rahm, ahead of the Masters to find out why the Spaniard is one of the favorites to win the green jacket this year.
03:42 - Source: CNN
Living Golf 16 videos
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 19: Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates with the trophy after putting in to win The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on the 18th green on February 19, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Spain's Jon Rahm feeling confident ahead of the 2023 Masters
03:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
American astronaut Alan Bartlett Shepard Jr (1923 - 1998), Commander of NASA's upcoming Apollo 14 lunar landing mission, with the mission's insignia behind him at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, 14th November 1970. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Getty Images)
The incredible true story of the time an astronaut played golf on the moon
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Eliezer Paul-Gindiri playing.
TikTok superstar Snappy Gilmore talks CNN through his signature one-handed swing
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cameron Smith of Australia celebrates with The Claret Jug during Day Four of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 17, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland.
Cameron Smith wins the 150th Open Championship
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 19: Matt Fitzpatrick of England kisses the U.S. Open Championship trophy after winning during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
CNN sits down with 2022 US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick
03:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ratchanon Chantananuwat video card 1
Meet 15-year-old golfing record breaker Ratchanon 'TK' Chantananuwat
04:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 01: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts before the start of the first half against the New York Giants at Arrowhead Stadium on November 01, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes on the latest edition of 'The Match'
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 brooks koepka bryson dechambeau the match preview
Justin Thomas reflects on his PGA Championship victory
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mykhailo golod golfer tease
Golf community rallies together to help teenage Ukrainian golfer escape country to US
04:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 21: Georgia Hall of England plays her shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club on January 21, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
British Open champion Georgia Hall hungry for more major glory
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PATTAYA, THAILAND - MARCH 12: Carlota Ciganda of Spain plays her third shot at 7th hole during the third round of Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course on March 12, 2022 in Pattaya, Thailand. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)
Long drive specialist Carlota Ciganda targeting 'dream' first major
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 22: Steph Kyriacou of Australia plays her second shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie Golf Links on August 22, 2021 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Steph Kyriacou: Rookie of the year set to take her game to the next level
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AL MUROOJ, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 06: Harold Varner III of USA celebrates after sinking an eagle putt on the 18th to win The PIF Saudi International during day four of the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 06, 2022 in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)
Harold Varner III holes incredible 92-foot eagle putt to win Saudi International
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Tony Finau plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the The American Express at the Stadium Course at PGA West on January 22, 2022 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Tony Finau's quest for his debut major
05:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 08: Cam Smith plays a shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the World Golf Championship-FedEx St Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
'What's in the bag?' with Cam Smith
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of The Farmers Insurance Open on the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 27, 2022 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau's driving masterclass
03:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN