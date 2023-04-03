Racing legend holds nothing back in son's sports day
It's said champions never take a day off and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce proved that adage right at her son's sports day. The three-time Olympic gold medalist flew by fellow parents in a short race on March 31 in Jamaica.
