CNN Sport speaks with head of Formula Equal, as it plans to become sport's first 50/50 gender ratio team
The idea is noble: make the first completely gender equal Formula 1 team -- from drivers, engineers, staff, everything. 50 perfect male, 50 percent female. But the cost to create Formula Equal is steep: more than a billion dollars.
