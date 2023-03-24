2022 MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia previews the new season with CNN
As the 2023 MotoGP season gets under way, reigning world champion Pecco Bagnaia talks to CNN Sport's Patrick Snell about his hopes for his campaign to retain his crown.
