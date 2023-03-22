CANILLO, ANDORRA - MARCH 15: Men's Downhill World Cup Winner, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway celebrates with the crystal globe after competing in the Men's Downhill during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Final on March 15, 2023 in Canillo, Andorra. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Norway's skiing star Kilde celebrates another downhill crown
Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde hoisted the crystal globe trophy after the final downhill of the World Cup season in Andorra. His six wins out of 10 races this season earned him his second straight Alpine Ski World Cup downhill title. Kilde has been reflecting on his achievements with CNN.
05:29 - Source: CNN
