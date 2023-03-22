Norway's skiing star Kilde celebrates another downhill crown
Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde hoisted the crystal globe trophy after the final downhill of the World Cup season in Andorra. His six wins out of 10 races this season earned him his second straight Alpine Ski World Cup downhill title. Kilde has been reflecting on his achievements with CNN.
