CNN anchor asks Djokovic if he regrets not getting vaccinated. Hear his response
CNN anchor Becky Anderson asks tennis star Novak Djokovic if he regrets not getting the Covid-19 vaccine. The 22-time Grand Slam winner is not allowed to travel to the US because of his decision not to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
02:50 - Source: CNN
International sport videos 16 videos
CNN anchor asks Djokovic if he regrets not getting vaccinated. Hear his response
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Brentford's 'moneyball' philosophy bests teams with bigger budgets
05:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Cuban women boxers say they have had to endure sexist jabs. Now, they're punching/fighting back
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Most exciting young star' away from NBA court after gun controversy
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Emiliano Martínez: The art of winning a penalty shootout
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chris Kirk speaks to CNN after first PGA Tour win in 8 years
05:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fernando Alonso eyes 'magical' podium finish as he embarks on new challenge with Aston Martin
03:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Alyssa Thompson: US Soccer's boundary-breaking teenage phenom
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Sébastien Haller: Borussia Dortmund star reflects on fairytale comeback from testicular cancer diagnosis
03:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes reacts to Jalen Hurts' performance last night
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
How Patrick Mahomes' and Jalen Hurts' fathers helped them reach the Super Bowl
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Max Verstappen speaks to CNN ahead of 2023 F1 season
04:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
LeBron James' legacy as the NBA's all-time top scorer
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dozy Mmobuosi: Nigerian businessman on the cusp of buying Premier League-bound Sheffield United
04:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wrexham AFC owner Rob McElhenney on team's FA Cup run
05:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Robert Kraft's parting words for Tom Brady
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN