Felix Georgii wakeboards at the Frozen Wake Lake project in Jokkmokk, Sweden on February 12, 2023 // Lorenz Holder / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202302200446 // Usage for editorial use only //
Pushing the bounds of wakeboarding above -- and below -- the ice
Felix Georgi, Dominik Guerhs and Dominik Hernler have pushed wakeboarding to new extremes. The trio performed unique tricks which could only be performed at the 'Frozen Lake Wake'.
02:54 - Source: CNN
International adventure sports 16 videos
project shakthi 1
These two women are climbing mountains for Indian girls to go to school
03:27
- Source: CNN
conclu sam baker nino escalar el capitan
8-year-old boy sets climbing record
02:46
- Source: CNN
felix baumgartner
10 years on from Felix Baumgartner's near-cosmic achievement
04:12
- Source: CNN
Red Bull Bike card
Red Bull daredevil duo impress in 'Parallel 2'
02:32
- Source: CNN
avcm ryan sandes 08
Ultra runner Ryan Sandes' must-haves for navigating Lesotho
02:21
- Source: CNN
ed jackson 4
How a quadriplegic former rugby player conquered the Himalayas
03:34
- Source: CNN
01 soloist vr
El Capitan free soloer Alex Honnold's foray into VR
02:44
- Source: CNN
20211010_climber_lor_sabourin
How feeling 'vulnerable' helped climber Lor Sabourin explore their identity
03:57
- Source: CNN
Slovenia's Janja Garnbret reacts during the women's semi-final in the season-opening Sport Climbing IFSC World Cup bouldering event in Meiringen, on April 17, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Janja Garnbret: The making of a climbing superstar
03:37
- Source: CNN
Reece Wilson performs at UCI DH World Championships in Leogang, Austria on October 11, 2020 // Usage for editorial use only
The UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup
03:10
- Source: CNN
black ice climbing
'Black Ice': The men and women making climbing more diverse
03:34
- Source: CNN
Janja Garnbret climbs on the Trbovlje Chimney in Trbovlje, Slovenia on October 13, 2020 // Jakob Schweighofer/Red Bull Content Pool // SI202011090255 // Usage for editorial use only //
Climbing Europe's tallest chimney
02:59
- Source: CNN
emily harrington el capitan free climb record golden gate woman equality spt intl lon orig cmd_00000000.png
Emily Harrington makes history on El Capitan
02:58
- Source: CNN
Sasha Digiulian of United States Of America poses for a portrait at Clymb in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 26th, 2019 // Naim Chidiac/Red Bull Content Pool // SI201912050302 // Usage for editorial use only //
Sasha DiGiulian battles discrimination after being told "little girls don't belong here"
02:51
- Source: CNN
Jimmy Chin ascending a fixed line to the top of the Visor on Half Dome, Yosemite, California.
How Jimmy Chin turned adventuring into an Oscar
03:25
- Source: CNN