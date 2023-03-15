They've filled out their brackets. ESPN analyst evaluates CNN anchors' March Madness predictions
CNN This Morning anchors filled out their March Madness brackets. ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg evaluates their predictions.
03:14 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
They've filled out their brackets. ESPN analyst evaluates CNN anchors' March Madness predictions
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
'There goes my neighbor's house': See stunning moment during TV interview
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
See lawmaker's viral breakdown of SVB collapse
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Graham pushes back on DeSantis' Ukraine comments: This is a chance to stop Putin
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian sniper on killing Russians: 'Can't think...you just act'
03:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
See impact of missile striking residential area in Ukraine
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden announces new executive action on guns
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired lt. general explains significance of Russian fighter jet forcing down US drone
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's why Biden's bank plan is not a bailout
03:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why tensions are rising between US and China over Taiwan
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Fox producer for Tucker Carlson feared truth telling would insult 'dumb' audience
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Lambs to the slaughter': Hear Russian soldier's battlefield letter
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
See officials go door to door to evacuate one California town ahead of more flooding
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jimmy Kimmel jokes about needing to feel safe as Oscars host
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Expert on SVB collapse: I would advocate that all depositors get their money out of the bank
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Dr. Fauci's response to Covid lab leak theory
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Legal expert has warning about potential star witness in Trump probe
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN