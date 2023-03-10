Brentford's 'moneyball' philosophy bests teams with bigger budgets
Brentford's "Moneyball" philosophy, which has been built on the investment in cutting edge analytics, has seen the west London outfit not only stay in the world's richest football league, but now there is even the prospect that they could remarkably qualify for Europe.
