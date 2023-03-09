Women's soccer: Where it's at, where it's been and where will it go from here?
The battle for equal pay in women's soccer has been won by a handful of countries, but the war over equal treatment rages on. Fed up players on top ranked teams are trying to take power into their own hands and using the upcoming Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as leverage.
03:02 - Source: CNN
