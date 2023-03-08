Cuban boxers fight during the first official women's boxing program in Cuba at the Giraldo Cordova boxing school in Havana, on December 17, 2022. - With a strong right jab to the face of his opponent, Elianni García Polledo (50kg), decided this Saturday the first official women's boxing match in Cuba, a day awaited for decades by the women of the island. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)
Cuban women boxers say they have had to endure sexist jabs. Now, they're punching/fighting back
Cuba's women boxers haven't had as prominent a history as their male compatriots, but now things are changing and they're looking to head to Paris 2024.
02:29 - Source: CNN
Women in sport 16 videos
TOPSHOT - Race winner USA's Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates on the podium after competing in the Women's Giant Slalom on January 24, 2023 in Plan de Corones (Kronplatz), Dolomites Mountains, as part of the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships.
Mikaela Shiffrin tells CNN what its like to race toward skiing immortality
05:06
- Source: CNN
20221230-Muslim women in sports
Muslim women in sport and their hopes for the next generation
04:19
- Source: CNN
gupta nfl
CNN gets rare inside look at NFL protocol that saved Damar Hamlin's life
05:56
- Source: CNN
project shakthi 1
These two women are climbing mountains for Indian girls to go to school
03:27
- Source: CNN
Tennis icon Billie Jean King and fashion designer Tory Burch look at the Billie Blue Jacket in New York City, New York, U.S., October 10, 2022. Tory Burch/ITF/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT
Billie Jean King reveals 'pet peeve' is Wimbledon's 'horrible' all white uniform policy
03:50
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail elnaz rekabi tehran arrival
Hear what athlete said when she returned to Iran after appearing without hijab
03:15
- Source: CNN
Virginia Torrecilla of Spain gestures during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and Spain at Stade du Hainaut on June 12, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.
Atlético Madrid midfielder's comeback from brain cancer and mother's paralysis
03:09
- Source: CNN
split for swimming black equality tease
Meet the Black women pushing for equality in swimming
04:56
- Source: CNN
LEESBURG, VA - JUNE 17: Nadia Nadim #10 of Racing Louisville FC looks on during the second half against Washington Spirit at Segra Field on June 17, 2022 in Leesburg, Virginia. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Nadia Nadim on women's football in Afghanistan one year on from Taliban takeover
03:24
- Source: CNN
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 12: Serena Williams of USA celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.
See how Serena Williams became one of the all-time greats
03:06
- Source: CNN
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Alessia Russo of England celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane on July 26, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Euro 2022 winner Alessia Russo on making history, inspiring a generation and that viral backheel goal
04:26
- Source: CNN
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a backhand in her third round singles match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during day five of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)
Elina Svitolina is on a 'mission' to help war-torn Ukraine
03:23
- Source: CNN
01 jacky hunt-broersma
Female amputee athlete runs 104 marathons in 104 days
03:28
- Source: CNN
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Nicola Spirig Hug of Switzerland celebrates as she approaches the line to win silver during the Women's Triathlon on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Fort Copacabana on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Nicola Spirig: Greatest female triathlete reflects on career after announcing retirement
03:17
- Source: CNN
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Gymnasts chalk their hands during The Women's Junior All-Around Subdivision 1 Round during the Gymnastics British Championships at Echo Arena on March 9, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Former gymnast who suffered abuse reacts to independent review of British Gymnastics
07:15
- Source: CNN