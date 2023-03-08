Cuban women boxers say they have had to endure sexist jabs. Now, they're punching/fighting back
Cuba's women boxers haven't had as prominent a history as their male compatriots, but now things are changing and they're looking to head to Paris 2024.
02:29 - Source: CNN
Women in sport 16 videos
Cuban women boxers say they have had to endure sexist jabs. Now, they're punching/fighting back
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Mikaela Shiffrin tells CNN what its like to race toward skiing immortality
05:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Muslim women in sport and their hopes for the next generation
04:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN gets rare inside look at NFL protocol that saved Damar Hamlin's life
05:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
These two women are climbing mountains for Indian girls to go to school
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Billie Jean King reveals 'pet peeve' is Wimbledon's 'horrible' all white uniform policy
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what athlete said when she returned to Iran after appearing without hijab
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Atlético Madrid midfielder's comeback from brain cancer and mother's paralysis
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet the Black women pushing for equality in swimming
04:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Nadia Nadim on women's football in Afghanistan one year on from Taliban takeover
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how Serena Williams became one of the all-time greats
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Euro 2022 winner Alessia Russo on making history, inspiring a generation and that viral backheel goal
04:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Elina Svitolina is on a 'mission' to help war-torn Ukraine
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Female amputee athlete runs 104 marathons in 104 days
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Nicola Spirig: Greatest female triathlete reflects on career after announcing retirement
03:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former gymnast who suffered abuse reacts to independent review of British Gymnastics
07:15
Now playing- Source: CNN