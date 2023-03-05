NBA star suspended after appearing to flash a gun in video
The Memphis Grizzlies suspended their star player Ja Morant after he appeared to flash a gun in a livestream video. Morant apologized saying, "I take full responsibility for my actions last night."
01:08 - Source: CNN
