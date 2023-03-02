Emiliano Martínez: The art of winning a penalty shootout
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved two penalties to help his country lift the 2022 World Cup over France -- but what's the secret? Geir Jordet, Professor at the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences, breaks it down.
01:40 - Source: CNN
International football news 15 videos
