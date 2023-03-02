Chris Kirk speaks to CNN after first PGA Tour win in 8 years
American golfer Chris Kirk had won four times on the PGA Tour, but in 2019, he stepped away to deal with his crippling depression and alcohol abuse issues. Last Sunday, he won a playoff at the Honda Classic in Florida and told CNN about his extraordinary journey.
05:05 - Source: CNN
Living Golf 16 videos
