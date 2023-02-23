Switzerland's midfielder #23 Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Doha on December 2, 2022.
Xherdan Shaqiri talks to CNN about the Chicago Fire and Switzerland
Switzerland superstar Xherdan Shaqiri has achieved a lot in his career, including domestic and Champions League titles for the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool. 'The Alpine Messi' talks to CNN about his fourth World Cup and representing the Chicago Fire, and MLS, on the global stage.
International football news 16 videos
rob mcelhenney wrexham fa cup football spt intl_00000000.png
Wrexham AFC owner Rob McElhenney on team's FA Cup run
05:23
LEIPZIG, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: Shakhtar Donetsk pose for a team photo following their side's victory in the UEFA Champions League group F match between RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk at Red Bull Arena on September 06, 2022 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images)
Shakhtar Donetsk CEO speaks about the challenges of playing football during a war
04:52
Club crests outside the pop-up Manchester United Plc pavilion ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from January 16 to 20. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Manchester United sets up shop at Davos with luxury lounge in Swiss Alps
00:54
future of sport stadiums video card
Why high-tech stadiums are 'the new cathedrals'
03:46
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: U.S. Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter speaks to the media during the United States Men's National Team Roster Reveal Party For FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Brooklyn Steel on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
US Men's soccer coach being investigated for incident in 1991
02:48
pele brazil wake santos pozzebon intldsk_00013324.png
Brazilian fans prepare to say goodbye to legend Pelé
02:09
DAVOS, Switzerland: Former Brazilian soccer star Pele, Director of Empresas Pele (L) talks during the World Economic Forum session "Can a ball change the world: the role of sports in Development" 26 January 2006 in Davos. AFP PHOTO FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dead at 82
04:20
andres cantor reaction argentina vpx
World Cup commentator breaks down in tears over Argentina victory
01:36
stefano pozzebon argentina world cup
Fans in Argentina douse reporter while celebrating World Cup win
02:05
screengrab messi and teammates on bus
See Messi and teammates' bus cruise through jubilant Buenos Aires
01:22
screengrab messi return home
See Messi and triumphant teammates arrive in Argentina
02:55
soccer goat
Watch: Expert answers who the GOAT of soccer is
02:47
dubai world cup fever
Dubai is at fever pitch for the World Cup
02:26
Nasser Al Khater
'Death is a natural part of life': Qatari official brushes off worker death at World Cup
01:14
grant wahl lebron james split
Hear LeBron James react to death of sports writer Grant Wahl
02:58
