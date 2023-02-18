tiger woods pga tour presser still
Tiger Woods apologizes for handing Justin Thomas tampon
Newsroom
Fifteen-time Major champion Tiger Woods apologized after handing fellow golfer Justin Thomas a tampon during the first round of the Genesis Invitational.
