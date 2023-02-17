Fernando Alonso Video tease image
Fernando Alonso eyes 'magical' podium finish as he embarks on new challenge with Aston Martin
Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso is embarking on a "very ambitious project" with Aston Martin Racing whom he signed for after leaving Alpine last year. The Spaniard admits that, while in the short-term the team will fight to be best of the midfield teams, he is convinced they will become winners in the future.
03:17 - Source: CNN
