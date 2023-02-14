Sébastien Haller: Borussia Dortmund star reflects on fairytale comeback from testicular cancer diagnosis
Sébastien Haller was diagnosed with testicular cancer days after signing for Dortmund last summer and has needed two operations and four rounds of chemotherapy to go into remission. He speaks with CNN ahead of Dortmund's tie with Chelsea in the 2022 Champions League.
