10/6/22 Glens Falls, NY Photographer: Jeremy Freeman Unit Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
Puppy Bowl referee shares why event helps with dog adoption awareness
Newsroom
CNN's Fredricka Whitfield speaks with Puppy Bowl XIX referee Dan Schachner about the furry contestants involved and the positive impact the event makes every year.
02:17 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 17 videos
10/6/22 Glens Falls, NY Photographer: Jeremy Freeman Unit Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
Puppy Bowl referee shares why event helps with dog adoption awareness
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Penn Badgley sex scenes interview orig thumb
Hear why Penn Badgley wants to stop doing sex scenes
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ramsay judges sour cream
Watch how many times Gordon Ramsay spits out food while judging Super Bowl snacks
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Toddler Cake Pan
Cake pan gets the best of this 2-year-old chef
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab japanese gibbon
See the female gibbon that has mysteriously given birth in isolation
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dog living with coyotes 01
Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
02:48
Now playing
- Source: KVVU
Tom Brady Underwear Selfie
Tom Brady's underwear selfie gets the internet talking
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
daught saves family restaurant with tiktok
See how daughter's 7-second video saved her family's restaurant
02:11
Now playing
- Source: KGO
evan lambert arrest 1
'Just trying to do my job': Reporter arrested at governor's news conference
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
alison brie tonight show rapping somebody i used to know 01
Watch Alison Brie freestyle rap the plot to her new movie
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
new cat chess bot thumb
Meet the innocent looking cat that upended the chess world
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
NGT split with 9 year old
Hear what Neil DeGrasse Tyson told 9-year-old aspiring astrophysicist
04:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lori starr birth family reunion
60-year-old reunited with birth family
02:24
Now playing
- Source: KPHO/KTVK
VIDEO THUMBNAIL whale entangled argo
Whale tangled in fishing gear and lobster pots freed by rescuers
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Beyonce appears in the audience at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.
Watch Trevor Noah hand Beyoncé the Grammy she won while she was stuck in traffic
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
terry bradshaw chris wallace
This movie scene got Terry Bradshaw called out by his preacher
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL Chinese Balloon_00000000.png
Bowen Yang's Chinese spy balloon may be the 'SNL' star's best impression yet
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN