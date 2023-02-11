Costas on epic quarterback matchups in Super Bowl history
CNN contributor and sportscasting legend Bob Costas talks to Michael Smerconish about Super Bowl history, minority inclusion in the NFL's biggest game, and the toll the sport takes on its players.
05:41 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Costas on epic quarterback matchups in Super Bowl history
05:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Alison Brie freestyle rap the plot to her new movie
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Meet the innocent looking cat that upended the chess world
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Hear what Neil DeGrasse Tyson told 9-year-old aspiring astrophysicist
04:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
60-year-old reunited with birth family
02:24
Now playing- Source: KPHO/KTVK
Whale tangled in fishing gear and lobster pots freed by rescuers
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Trevor Noah hand Beyoncé the Grammy she won while she was stuck in traffic
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
This movie scene got Terry Bradshaw called out by his preacher
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bowen Yang's Chinese spy balloon may be the 'SNL' star's best impression yet
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Sewer repair workers uncover ancient Roman sculpture
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Guinness World Records names world's oldest dog to ever live
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Harvard psychiatrist says this is the secret to happiness
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Oscar nominee on how her role was offered to Jackie Chan
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Photographers empower girls of color by reimagining Disney princesses
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter froze a pair of jeans in minutes during 'epic' cold blast in Vermont
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Forget influencers. 'Deinfluencing' is now a thing
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN Business