Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (L) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
How Patrick Mahomes' and Jalen Hurts' fathers helped them reach the Super Bowl
CNN Sport's Coy Wire takes a look at Super Bowl quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes and how their fathers helped guide them and shape the people they've become today.
02:04 - Source: CNN
International sport videos 16 videos
20230131-sports-LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James' legacy as the NBA's all-time top scorer
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rob mcelhenney wrexham fa cup football spt intl_00000000.png
Wrexham AFC owner Rob McElhenney on team's FA Cup run
05:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 18: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is all smiles as he hugs team owner Robert Kraft after New England's romp over the Colts. The New England Patriots hosted the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Hear Robert Kraft's parting words for Tom Brady
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs off the field after defeating the New Orleans Saints in the game at Raymond James Stadium on December 05, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints with a score of 17 to 16. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Tom Brady announces he's 'retiring for good'
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pickleball tips improve lbb orig_00004002.png
Watch pickleball addict give three tips to take down your opponents
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Race winner USA's Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates on the podium after competing in the Women's Giant Slalom on January 24, 2023 in Plan de Corones (Kronplatz), Dolomites Mountains, as part of the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships.
Mikaela Shiffrin tells CNN what its like to race toward skiing immortality
05:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Jon Albon
How one of the world's best endurance athletes built a career with 'his own system'
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20221230-Muslim women in sports
Muslim women in sport and their hopes for the next generation
04:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gupta nfl
Video: This woman has the power to stop an NFL game. See why
05:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
future of sport stadiums video card
Why high-tech stadiums are 'the new cathedrals'
03:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Safety Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills leaves the field after warm-ups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 7, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Bills 9 to 6.
Hear audio of medical personnel treating Damar Hamlin after he collapsed
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: U.S. Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter speaks to the media during the United States Men's National Team Roster Reveal Party For FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Brooklyn Steel on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
US Men's soccer coach being investigated for incident in 1991
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rodney Thomas II
Hear from Colts player who visited Hamlin in the hospital
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dion Dawkins Damar Hamlin split
'It silenced an entire stadium': Bills player reacts to Damar Halmin collapse in game
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bomani Jones
'It's like trying to make a safe cigarette': ESPN host on player safety in the NFL
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN