Kelce mom
Hear from mom whose sons will compete in opposing teams at Super Bowl
Donna Kelce will become the first mom to have two sons play against each other when brothers Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelch of the Kansas City Chiefs face off on Super Bowl Sunday. She speaks to CNN's Poppy Harlow about how she she plans to support both sons during the game.
02:07 - Source: CNN
