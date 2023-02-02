Hear Robert Kraft's parting words for Tom Brady
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft joins CNN This Morning to reflect on legendary quarterback Tom Brady's announcement that he's retiring after 23 seasons in the NFL.
01:33 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Hear Robert Kraft's parting words for Tom Brady
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Michael Cohen makes prediction on Trump investigation
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trial witness: '100% certain' Murdaugh's voice is on video made before killings
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
The evolution of 'Anthony Devolder' to Congressman George Santos
04:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Icy blast threatens eastern US
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video contradicts initial police report in Tyre Nichols arrest
04:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I've learned my lesson': Santos speaks out amid calls for resignation
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video of Trump deposition in New York AG's civil probe released
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tyre Nichols' brother feels guilty for his death. Here's why
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Detroit police investigating what happened to 3 missing rappers
02:32
Now playing- Source: WXYZ
'I don't think you could do what he did': Graham to Trump's GOP challengers
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Millions nationwide brace for ice storm
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
'More people should lose their jobs': Parents call for accountability at school where teacher was a shot
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wagner defector details brutal executions he witnessed
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Mosque explosion leaves at least 61 dead and 157 injured
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN goes to Ukraine front lines with key drone unit
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Police search around-the-clock for suspect in brutal kidnapping
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN