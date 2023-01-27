rob mcelhenney wrexham fa cup football spt intl_00000000.png
Wrexham AFC owner Rob McElhenney on team's FA Cup run
Wrexham AFC owner and famed actor Rob McElhenney talks to CNN about the team and its good run in the FA Cup.
02:04 - Source: CNN
International football news 16 videos
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: U.S. Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter speaks to the media during the United States Men's National Team Roster Reveal Party For FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Brooklyn Steel on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
US Men's soccer coach being investigated for incident in 1991
02:48
pele brazil wake santos pozzebon intldsk_00013324.png
Brazilian fans prepare to say goodbye to legend Pelé
02:09
DAVOS, Switzerland: Former Brazilian soccer star Pele, Director of Empresas Pele (L) talks during the World Economic Forum session "Can a ball change the world: the role of sports in Development" 26 January 2006 in Davos. AFP PHOTO FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dead at 82
04:20
andres cantor reaction argentina vpx
World Cup commentator breaks down in tears over Argentina victory
01:36
stefano pozzebon argentina world cup
Fans in Argentina douse reporter while celebrating World Cup win
02:05
screengrab messi and teammates on bus
See Messi and teammates' bus cruise through jubilant Buenos Aires
01:22
screengrab messi return home
See Messi and triumphant teammates arrive in Argentina
02:55
soccer goat
Watch: Expert answers who the GOAT of soccer is
02:47
dubai world cup fever
Dubai is at fever pitch for the World Cup
02:26
Nasser Al Khater
'Death is a natural part of life': Qatari official brushes off worker death at World Cup
01:14
grant wahl lebron james split
Hear LeBron James react to death of sports writer Grant Wahl
02:58
video thumbnail guillam balague grant whal housemate
Grant Wahl's housemate Guillem Balagué pays tribute to US journalist
05:58
Paris to Doha thumb
They cycled more than 4000 miles by bike to see the World Cup
01:58
French L1 football club Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) President Nasser Al-Khelaifi attends a press conference after the club appointed his new coach at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on July 5, 2022. - French coach Christophe Galtier quit as coach of Nice in June and replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who was released from his duties earlier today. Galtier, who guided Lille to the Ligue 1 title in 2021, is PSG's seventh coach since the Qataris bought the club 11 years ago and will be expected to finally lift the Champions League trophy. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)
PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi: Qatar 2022 is the best football event of my life
04:56
Portugal's defender Ruben Dias gives a press conference at the Al Shahaniya SC training site in Al Samriya, northwest of Doha, on November 22, 2022, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)
Ruben Dias: A day in the life of the Portugal and Manchester City star
06:28
