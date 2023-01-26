Mikaela Shiffrin tells CNN what its like to race toward skiing immortality
Mikaela Shiffrin, the greatest woman alpine skier of all-time, secured her 84th World Cup win and is now just two victories shy of tying the overall record holder Ingemar Stenmark from Sweden. Shiffrin and CNN's Amanda Davies caught up after Shiffrin's record-extending victory on Wednesday.
