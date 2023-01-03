Former Bills player shares emotional reaction to Damar Hamlin collapsing on field
Paramedics administered CPR to Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills on the field after he collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. CNN sports anchor and former Bills player Coy Wire reacts.
01:49 - Source: CNN
