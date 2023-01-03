Bomani Jones
'It's like trying to make a safe cigarette': ESPN host on player safety in the NFL
Bomani Jones, host of "The Right Time with Bomani Jones" on ESPN, gives his thoughts on if the game of football will ever be safe following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed mid-game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.
01:27 - Source: CNN
