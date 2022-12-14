Grant Wahl's wife speaks out on his cause of death
Grant Wahl, the American soccer reporter who collapsed and died while covering the World Cup in Qatar, died of an aortic aneurysm that ruptured, his wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, said during an interview on "CBS This Morning."
03:22 - Source: CNN
