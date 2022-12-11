CNN correspondents remember 'icon of sports journalism' Grant Wahl
CNN's Don Riddell and Darren Lewis remember prominent American sportswriter Grant Wahl, who died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world. He was 49.
07:52 - Source: CNN
