Deion Sanders receives backlash for leaving Jackson State for Colorado
Head football coach Deion Sanders has received backlash after announcing he will be leaving Jackson State University, a historically Black college and university (HBCU), to take over as head coach at the University of Colorado, a Power Five school. Television host Bomani Jones shares his thoughts with CNN This Morning.
03:41 - Source: CNN
