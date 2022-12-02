French L1 football club Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) President Nasser Al-Khelaifi attends a press conference after the club appointed his new coach at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on July 5, 2022. - French coach Christophe Galtier quit as coach of Nice in June and replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who was released from his duties earlier today. Galtier, who guided Lille to the Ligue 1 title in 2021, is PSG's seventh coach since the Qataris bought the club 11 years ago and will be expected to finally lift the Champions League trophy. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)
PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi: Qatar 2022 is the best football event of my life
Connect the World
PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi tells Becky Anderson that he thinks the Qatar World Cup is the best footballing event of his life.
04:56 - Source: CNN
International football news 18 videos
French L1 football club Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) President Nasser Al-Khelaifi attends a press conference after the club appointed his new coach at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on July 5, 2022. - French coach Christophe Galtier quit as coach of Nice in June and replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who was released from his duties earlier today. Galtier, who guided Lille to the Ligue 1 title in 2021, is PSG's seventh coach since the Qataris bought the club 11 years ago and will be expected to finally lift the Champions League trophy. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)
PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi: Qatar 2022 is the best football event of my life
04:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Portugal's defender Ruben Dias gives a press conference at the Al Shahaniya SC training site in Al Samriya, northwest of Doha, on November 22, 2022, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)
Ruben Dias: A day in the life of the Portugal and Manchester City star
06:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
How to say Qatar DV 1
Here's how to actually pronounce 'Qatar'
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: DaMarcus Beasley is honored in a pre-game ceremony prior to the CONCACAF Nations League match between the United States and Canada at Exploria Stadium on November 15, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Former USMNT star DaMarcus Beasley previews England vs USA
05:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LISBON, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 17: Ruben Dias of Portugal in action during the friendly match between Portugal and Nigeria at Estadio Jose Alvalade on November 17, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Ruben Dias: My World Cup memory
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20221116-world-cup-human-rights
The Qatar World Cup's migrant worker dilemma
04:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 19: FIFA President, Gianni Infantino Speaks Ahead of Opening Match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at a press conference on November 19, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
FIFA president launches explosive tirade against Western critics of Qatar
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Abidjan, IVORY COAST: Ivorian fans jubilate with a poster of star player Didie Drogba in a street in Koumassi, a poor neighborhood of Abidjan, after Ivory Coast qualified for both World Cup and CAN 2006 competitions 08 Ocotober 2005. AFP PHOTO / KAMPBEL. (Photo credit should read KAMPBEL/AFP via Getty Images)
Didier Drogba: My World Cup memory
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
france 1998 world cup win
Patrick Vieira: My World Cup memory
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wayne rooney 2006 world cup memory spt intl_00000000.png
Wayne Rooney: My World Cup memory
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
danish tv crew taken off air qatar
'You want to break the camera?': TV crew threatened by Qatar security staff
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ivory Coast's football star Didier Drogba gives an interview at the Didier Drogba's Foundation headquarters on January 16, 2018 in Abidjan. / AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANOGO (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)
'I believe movement is life,' says Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba
06:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ronaldo intvw
'Explosive comments': CNN reporter breaks down Cristiano Ronaldo's claims in new interview
04:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - The match ball used in the 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final football match between Argentina and England, played at the Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, is pictured during a photocall ahead of its auction, at Wembley Stadium in London on November 1, 2022. - The ball that Diego Maradona used to score his infamous "Hand of God" World Cup goal for Argentina against England in 1986 will go under the hammer on November 16, and could fetch up to £3 million. The 1986 quarter-final between Argentina and England saw a heated build-up because of political tensions following the Falklands war and came to be defined by two contrasting goals scored by the late Maradona. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP) (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)
Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' ball up for sale
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wayne Rooney rolls sushi with CNN's Becky Anderson in Dubai.
Wayne Rooney reflects on the World Cup and his career with CNN
06:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Gareth Southgate, Manager of England looks on prior to the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Gareth Southgate: Workers in Qatar are united in wanting World Cup to happen
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović speaks with CNN's Becky Anderson on October 20, 2022
Retirement? 'We're not there yet' says Zlatan Ibrahimović
06:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Virginia Torrecilla of Spain gestures during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and Spain at Stade du Hainaut on June 12, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.
Atlético Madrid midfielder's comeback from brain cancer and mother's paralysis
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN