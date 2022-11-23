screengrab zhou and marc walking
CNN spends a day with first Chinese F1 race car driver
China's Zhou Guanyu is now China's first F1 race car driver, an accomplishment in a sport often dominated by the West. CNN's Marc Stewart met with Zhou to learn about his road to racing.
02:50 - Source: CNN
International sport videos 16 videos
screengrab zhou and marc walking
CNN spends a day with first Chinese F1 race car driver
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Poland world cup F-16s orig thumb
Watch F-16s escort the Polish soccer team to the World Cup
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20221116-world-cup-human-rights
The Qatar World Cup's migrant worker dilemma
04:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Abidjan, IVORY COAST: Ivorian fans jubilate with a poster of star player Didie Drogba in a street in Koumassi, a poor neighborhood of Abidjan, after Ivory Coast qualified for both World Cup and CAN 2006 competitions 08 Ocotober 2005. AFP PHOTO / KAMPBEL. (Photo credit should read KAMPBEL/AFP via Getty Images)
Didier Drogba: My World Cup memory
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wayne rooney 2006 world cup memory spt intl_00000000.png
Wayne Rooney: My World Cup memory
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ivory Coast's football star Didier Drogba gives an interview at the Didier Drogba's Foundation headquarters on January 16, 2018 in Abidjan. / AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANOGO (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)
'I believe movement is life,' says Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba
06:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 28: Adelaide 36ers NBL player Isaac Humphries poses during a portrait session at Titanium Arena on October 28, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Barnes/Getty Images)
'Truth is that I'm gay': Isaac Humphries comes out as the only openly gay man playing top-flight basketball
09:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ronaldo intvw
'Explosive comments': CNN reporter breaks down Cristiano Ronaldo's claims in new interview
04:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - The match ball used in the 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final football match between Argentina and England, played at the Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, is pictured during a photocall ahead of its auction, at Wembley Stadium in London on November 1, 2022. - The ball that Diego Maradona used to score his infamous "Hand of God" World Cup goal for Argentina against England in 1986 will go under the hammer on November 16, and could fetch up to £3 million. The 1986 quarter-final between Argentina and England saw a heated build-up because of political tensions following the Falklands war and came to be defined by two contrasting goals scored by the late Maradona. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP) (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)
Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' ball up for sale
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
project shakthi 1
These two women are climbing mountains for Indian girls to go to school
03:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
german nfl fans 2
'It felt electric from the time we took the field': Tom Brady speaks abou first NFL game in Germany
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wayne Rooney rolls sushi with CNN's Becky Anderson in Dubai.
Wayne Rooney reflects on the World Cup and his career with CNN
06:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
United Nations Patron of the oceans, Lewis Pugh, swims across the Gulf of Aqaba at the start of the Coral Swim on 11 October 2022
How and why Lewis Pugh completed the first swim across the Red Sea
03:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20221007_steffan nero blind cricket
Steffan Nero: The record-breaking blind cricketer who found 'family' in the sport
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tennis icon Billie Jean King and fashion designer Tory Burch look at the Billie Blue Jacket in New York City, New York, U.S., October 10, 2022. Tory Burch/ITF/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT
Billie Jean King reveals 'pet peeve' is Wimbledon's 'horrible' all white uniform policy
03:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Tom Brady opens up about divorce from Gisele Bündchen
01:56
Now playing
- Source: HLN