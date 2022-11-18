The Qatar World Cup's migrant worker dilemma
The treatment of migrant workers has been a major talking point ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Among other issues, human rights groups have said Qatar's extreme heat has put workers at risk. CNN Sports speaks to two experts about the situation.
04:31 - Source: CNN
International football news 16 videos
The Qatar World Cup's migrant worker dilemma
04:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Patrick Vieira: My World Cup memory
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wayne Rooney: My World Cup memory
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
'You want to break the camera?': TV crew threatened by Qatar security staff
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'I believe movement is life,' says Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba
06:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Explosive comments': CNN reporter breaks down Cristiano Ronaldo's claims in new interview
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' ball up for sale
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wayne Rooney reflects on the World Cup and his career with CNN
06:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Gareth Southgate: Workers in Qatar are united in wanting World Cup to happen
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retirement? 'We're not there yet' says Zlatan Ibrahimović
06:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Atlético Madrid midfielder's comeback from brain cancer and mother's paralysis
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear from LAFC players after their MLS Cup victory
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Freestyle football great makes history with ninth world title
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video captures what happened after soccer match that lead to over 100 dead
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNNI
Fighting racism in football: World Cup winner calls for more inclusivity
04:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
New CNN award will celebrate football players' work off the pitch
04:54
Now playing- Source: CNN