20221116-world-cup-human-rights
The Qatar World Cup's migrant worker dilemma
The treatment of migrant workers has been a major talking point ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Among other issues, human rights groups have said Qatar's extreme heat has put workers at risk. CNN Sports speaks to two experts about the situation.
04:31 - Source: CNN
International football news 16 videos
20221116-world-cup-human-rights
The Qatar World Cup's migrant worker dilemma
04:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
france 1998 world cup win
Patrick Vieira: My World Cup memory
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wayne rooney 2006 world cup memory spt intl_00000000.png
Wayne Rooney: My World Cup memory
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
danish tv crew taken off air qatar
'You want to break the camera?': TV crew threatened by Qatar security staff
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ivory Coast's football star Didier Drogba gives an interview at the Didier Drogba's Foundation headquarters on January 16, 2018 in Abidjan. / AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANOGO (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)
'I believe movement is life,' says Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba
06:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ronaldo intvw
'Explosive comments': CNN reporter breaks down Cristiano Ronaldo's claims in new interview
04:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - The match ball used in the 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final football match between Argentina and England, played at the Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, is pictured during a photocall ahead of its auction, at Wembley Stadium in London on November 1, 2022. - The ball that Diego Maradona used to score his infamous "Hand of God" World Cup goal for Argentina against England in 1986 will go under the hammer on November 16, and could fetch up to £3 million. The 1986 quarter-final between Argentina and England saw a heated build-up because of political tensions following the Falklands war and came to be defined by two contrasting goals scored by the late Maradona. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP) (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)
Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' ball up for sale
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wayne Rooney rolls sushi with CNN's Becky Anderson in Dubai.
Wayne Rooney reflects on the World Cup and his career with CNN
06:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Gareth Southgate, Manager of England looks on prior to the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Gareth Southgate: Workers in Qatar are united in wanting World Cup to happen
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović speaks with CNN's Becky Anderson on October 20, 2022
Retirement? 'We're not there yet' says Zlatan Ibrahimović
06:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Virginia Torrecilla of Spain gestures during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and Spain at Stade du Hainaut on June 12, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.
Atlético Madrid midfielder's comeback from brain cancer and mother's paralysis
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Back up goalkeeper John McCarthy #77 of Los Angeles FC celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Union in penalty shootout during the 2022 MLS Cup Final at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. McCarthy came in to replace starting goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau #16 after he broke his leg and received a red card following a tackle with Cory Burke #19 of Philadelphia Union in extra time. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Hear from LAFC players after their MLS Cup victory
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
erlend football tease
Freestyle football great makes history with ninth world title
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Police officers and soldiers stand amid tear gas smoke after clashes between fans during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Panic following police actions left over 100 dead, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday. (AP Photo/Yudha Prabowo)
Video captures what happened after soccer match that lead to over 100 dead
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
vieira 1
Fighting racism in football: World Cup winner calls for more inclusivity
04:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gsa cnn off the pitch vid ctw spt intl _00020214.png
New CNN award will celebrate football players' work off the pitch
04:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN