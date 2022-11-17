wayne rooney 2006 world cup memory spt intl_00000000.png
Wayne Rooney: My World Cup memory
Former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney recalls his best World Cup memory to CNN: when England fans chanted the squads' names outside of their hotel ahead of their first game at the 2006 World Cup.
00:39
International football news 16 videos
- Source: CNN
ronaldo intvw
'Explosive comments': CNN reporter breaks down Cristiano Ronaldo's claims in new interview
04:14
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - The match ball used in the 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final football match between Argentina and England, played at the Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, is pictured during a photocall ahead of its auction, at Wembley Stadium in London on November 1, 2022. - The ball that Diego Maradona used to score his infamous "Hand of God" World Cup goal for Argentina against England in 1986 will go under the hammer on November 16, and could fetch up to £3 million. The 1986 quarter-final between Argentina and England saw a heated build-up because of political tensions following the Falklands war and came to be defined by two contrasting goals scored by the late Maradona. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP) (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)
Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' ball up for sale
02:38
- Source: CNN
Wayne Rooney rolls sushi with CNN's Becky Anderson in Dubai.
Wayne Rooney reflects on the World Cup and his career with CNN
06:28
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Gareth Southgate, Manager of England looks on prior to the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Gareth Southgate: Workers in Qatar are united in wanting World Cup to happen
02:47
- Source: CNN
Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović speaks with CNN's Becky Anderson on October 20, 2022
Retirement? 'We're not there yet' says Zlatan Ibrahimović
06:11
- Source: CNN
Virginia Torrecilla of Spain gestures during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and Spain at Stade du Hainaut on June 12, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.
Atlético Madrid midfielder's comeback from brain cancer and mother's paralysis
03:09
- Source: CNN
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Back up goalkeeper John McCarthy #77 of Los Angeles FC celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Union in penalty shootout during the 2022 MLS Cup Final at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. McCarthy came in to replace starting goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau #16 after he broke his leg and received a red card following a tackle with Cory Burke #19 of Philadelphia Union in extra time. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Hear from LAFC players after their MLS Cup victory
01:58
- Source: CNN
erlend football tease
Freestyle football great makes history with ninth world title
02:57
- Source: CNN
Police officers and soldiers stand amid tear gas smoke after clashes between fans during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Panic following police actions left over 100 dead, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday. (AP Photo/Yudha Prabowo)
Video captures what happened after soccer match that lead to over 100 dead
02:21
- Source: CNNI
vieira 1
Fighting racism in football: World Cup winner calls for more inclusivity
04:45
- Source: CNN
gsa cnn off the pitch vid ctw spt intl _00020214.png
New CNN award will celebrate football players' work off the pitch
04:54
- Source: CNN
01 blind football uganda
Meet the man who introduced blind football to Uganda
02:57
- Source: CNN
LEESBURG, VA - JUNE 17: Nadia Nadim #10 of Racing Louisville FC looks on during the second half against Washington Spirit at Segra Field on June 17, 2022 in Leesburg, Virginia. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Nadia Nadim on women's football in Afghanistan one year on from Taliban takeover
03:24
- Source: CNN
Liverpool's English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring his team first goal during the English FA Community Shield football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on July 30, 2022. (Photo by Nigel Roddis / AFP) (Photo by NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Trent Alexander-Arnold: 'Man City is the biggest game of the season'
04:28
- Source: CNN
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Alessia Russo of England celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane on July 26, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Euro 2022 winner Alessia Russo on making history, inspiring a generation and that viral backheel goal
04:26
- Source: CNN