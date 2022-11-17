Wayne Rooney: My World Cup memory
Former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney recalls his best World Cup memory to CNN: when England fans chanted the squads' names outside of their hotel ahead of their first game at the 2006 World Cup.
00:39 - Source: CNN
International football news 16 videos
Wayne Rooney: My World Cup memory
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Explosive comments': CNN reporter breaks down Cristiano Ronaldo's claims in new interview
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' ball up for sale
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wayne Rooney reflects on the World Cup and his career with CNN
06:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Gareth Southgate: Workers in Qatar are united in wanting World Cup to happen
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retirement? 'We're not there yet' says Zlatan Ibrahimović
06:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Atlético Madrid midfielder's comeback from brain cancer and mother's paralysis
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear from LAFC players after their MLS Cup victory
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Freestyle football great makes history with ninth world title
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video captures what happened after soccer match that lead to over 100 dead
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNNI
Fighting racism in football: World Cup winner calls for more inclusivity
04:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
New CNN award will celebrate football players' work off the pitch
04:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet the man who introduced blind football to Uganda
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Nadia Nadim on women's football in Afghanistan one year on from Taliban takeover
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trent Alexander-Arnold: 'Man City is the biggest game of the season'
04:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Euro 2022 winner Alessia Russo on making history, inspiring a generation and that viral backheel goal
04:26
Now playing- Source: CNN