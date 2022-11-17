Didier Drogba: My World Cup memory
Former Ivory Coast international and Chelsea star Didier Drogba tells CNN about his best World Cup memory: helping his country heal from a civil war in the early 2000s by dramatically qualifying for the 2006 World Cup.
01:22 - Source: CNN
