Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' ball up for sale
One of the world's most famous footballs is going up for sale. The iconic ball from the 1986 World Cup is expected to fetch up to $3.3 million at auction. With this match ball, Diego Maradona scored two of football's most memorable goals: "The Hand of God" and the "Goal of the Century."
02:38 - Source: CNN
International football news 15 videos
Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' ball up for sale
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Explosive comments': CNN reporter breaks down Cristiano Ronaldo's claims in new interview
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wayne Rooney reflects on the World Cup and his career with CNN
06:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Gareth Southgate: Workers in Qatar are united in wanting World Cup to happen
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retirement? 'We're not there yet' says Zlatan Ibrahimović
06:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Atlético Madrid midfielder's comeback from brain cancer and mother's paralysis
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear from LAFC players after their MLS Cup victory
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Freestyle football great makes history with ninth world title
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video captures what happened after soccer match that lead to over 100 dead
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNNI
Fighting racism in football: World Cup winner calls for more inclusivity
04:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
New CNN award will celebrate football players' work off the pitch
04:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet the man who introduced blind football to Uganda
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Nadia Nadim on women's football in Afghanistan one year on from Taliban takeover
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trent Alexander-Arnold: 'Man City is the biggest game of the season'
04:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Euro 2022 winner Alessia Russo on making history, inspiring a generation and that viral backheel goal
04:26
Now playing- Source: CNN