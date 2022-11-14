'It felt electric from the time we took the field': Tom Brady speaks about first NFL game in Germany
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 at the Allianz Arena in Germany during what was the NFL's first regular season game in the country. CNN's Fred Pleitgen was there and captured the excitement around the event.
02:27 - Source: CNN
