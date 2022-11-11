Wayne Rooney rolls sushi with CNN's Becky Anderson in Dubai.
Wayne Rooney reflects on the World Cup and his career with CNN
Former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney talks to Becky Anderson about the World Cup, his United career and what Alex Ferguson was really like.
06:28 - Source: CNN
Virginia Torrecilla of Spain gestures during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and Spain at Stade du Hainaut on June 12, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.
Atlético Madrid midfielder's comeback from brain cancer and mother's paralysis
03:09
erlend football tease
Freestyle football great makes history with ninth world title
02:57
Police officers and soldiers stand amid tear gas smoke after clashes between fans during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Panic following police actions left over 100 dead, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday. (AP Photo/Yudha Prabowo)
Video captures what happened after soccer match that lead to over 100 dead
02:21
vieira 1
Fighting racism in football: World Cup winner calls for more inclusivity
04:45
gsa cnn off the pitch vid ctw spt intl _00020214.png
New CNN award will celebrate football players' work off the pitch
04:54
01 blind football uganda
Meet the man who introduced blind football to Uganda
02:57
LEESBURG, VA - JUNE 17: Nadia Nadim #10 of Racing Louisville FC looks on during the second half against Washington Spirit at Segra Field on June 17, 2022 in Leesburg, Virginia. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Nadia Nadim on women's football in Afghanistan one year on from Taliban takeover
03:24
Liverpool's English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring his team first goal during the English FA Community Shield football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on July 30, 2022. (Photo by Nigel Roddis / AFP) (Photo by NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Trent Alexander-Arnold: 'Man City is the biggest game of the season'
04:28
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Alessia Russo of England celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane on July 26, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Euro 2022 winner Alessia Russo on making history, inspiring a generation and that viral backheel goal
04:26
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 10: Patrice Evra of France reacts during the UEFA EURO 2016 Final match between Portugal and France at Stade de France on July 10, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Patrice Evra speaks out on racist abuse and how to combat it
04:00
Police and stewards are seen outside the stadium as Liverpool fans queue outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France.
'I was close to death,' says former Liverpool star as Paris police response is in the spotlight
04:41
Marseille's French defender Patrice Evra holds a press conference at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, southeastern France, on August 23, 2017 on the eve of the UEFA Europa League play-off football match between Marseille and NK Domzale. (Photo by BORIS HORVAT / AFP) (Photo by BORIS HORVAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Patrice Evra: Former France star opens up about sexual abuse
05:49
DORTMUND, GERMANY - MAY 14: Jude Bellingham of Dortmund is seen during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha BSC at Signal Iduna Park on May 14, 2022 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
'Maybe we are alone': Jude Bellingham questions whether authorities 'care' about racist abuse directed at Black footballers
07:05
Monaco's midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni celebrates after scoring during the French L1 football match between Lille OSC and AS Monaco at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France on May 6, 2022. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP) (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)
Aurélien Tchouaméni lifts the lid on his future: 'It's a good situation to be in [...] But at the end it's just social media'
02:27
kylian mbappe paris saint germain new contract spt intl_00000000.png
Kylian Mbappé tells CNN Sport why he stayed with Paris Saint-Germain
04:04
