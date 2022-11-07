These two women are climbing mountains for Indian girls to go to school
NASA scientist Kavya Manyapu and Poorna Malavath, who summited Mount Everest at the age of 13, have joined forces. The pair have created 'Project Shakthi,' which hopes to raise $100,000 to educate 100 girls in India. They plan to accomplish this by climbing some of the world's most difficult peaks.
