project shakthi 1
These two women are climbing mountains for Indian girls to go to school
NASA scientist Kavya Manyapu and Poorna Malavath, who summited Mount Everest at the age of 13, have joined forces. The pair have created 'Project Shakthi,' which hopes to raise $100,000 to educate 100 girls in India. They plan to accomplish this by climbing some of the world's most difficult peaks.
03:27
Women in sport 16 videos
- Source: CNN
Virginia Torrecilla of Spain gestures during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and Spain at Stade du Hainaut on June 12, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.
Atlético Madrid midfielder's comeback from brain cancer and mother's paralysis
03:09
- Source: CNN
split for swimming black equality tease
Meet the Black women pushing for equality in swimming
04:56
- Source: CNN
LEESBURG, VA - JUNE 17: Nadia Nadim #10 of Racing Louisville FC looks on during the second half against Washington Spirit at Segra Field on June 17, 2022 in Leesburg, Virginia. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Nadia Nadim on women's football in Afghanistan one year on from Taliban takeover
03:24
- Source: CNN
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 12: Serena Williams of USA celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.
See how Serena Williams became one of the all-time greats
03:06
- Source: CNN
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Alessia Russo of England celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane on July 26, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Euro 2022 winner Alessia Russo on making history, inspiring a generation and that viral backheel goal
04:26
- Source: CNN
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a backhand in her third round singles match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during day five of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)
Elina Svitolina is on a 'mission' to help war-torn Ukraine
03:23
- Source: CNN
01 jacky hunt-broersma
Female amputee athlete runs 104 marathons in 104 days
03:28
- Source: CNN
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Nicola Spirig Hug of Switzerland celebrates as she approaches the line to win silver during the Women's Triathlon on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Fort Copacabana on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Nicola Spirig: Greatest female triathlete reflects on career after announcing retirement
03:17
- Source: CNN
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Gymnasts chalk their hands during The Women's Junior All-Around Subdivision 1 Round during the Gymnastics British Championships at Echo Arena on March 9, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Former gymnast who suffered abuse reacts to independent review of British Gymnastics
07:15
- Source: CNN
Eleanor Smart of the USA prepares to dive from the 21 metre platform during the final competition day of the fifth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Polignano a Mare, Puglia, Italy on September 22, 2021.
Cliff diver Eleanor Smart wants to clean the world's beaches
03:12
- Source: CNN
20220425-sports-afghan-women-footballers
The return of Afghanistan women's football ... in Australia
04:21
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Katie Taylor of Ireland (L) and Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico (R) face off during a press conference prior to their World Lightweight Title fight at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2022 in New York, New York. The fight will be the first women's fight to headline Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano: MSG battle for lightweight supremacy
03:07
- Source: CNN
montaha still tease
How Afghanistan women's football teammade it to Australia
03:03
- Source: CNN
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Head coach head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates after cutting the last piece of the net during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Alamodome on March 30, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas.The South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the Texas Longhorns 62-34 to advance to the Final Four. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Dawn Staley's investment in women's basketball
03:06
- Source: CNN
20220329-sports-Chef Dayanny De La Cruz
Meet the chef cooking for Miami's mega sporting events
03:17
- Source: CNN