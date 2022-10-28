Bob Costas SCREENGRAB October 27 2022
What Bob Costas will be watching for in the World Series
Legendary sportscaster Bob Costas talks with Jake Tapper about what storylines he will be looking for in the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
screengrab pleitgen kherson trench
Ukrainian forces are inching closer to Russian-controlled territory. See what the front line is like
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club forum in the Moscow region on October 27, 2022. (Photo by Sergei KARPUKHIN / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI KARPUKHIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear what ex-CIA counterterrorism chief saw in Putin's speech
Janet yellen SCREENGRAB October 27 2022
Hear what Janet Yellen thinks of the US economy right now
Elon Musk pauses and looks down as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Elon Musk just bought Twitter. Here are the winners and losers
Tapper monologue 102722
Tapper: Here's what a Republican-controlled House may look like
TUCSON, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 07: Arizona Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs speaks at a press conference calling for abortion rights outside the Evo A. DeConcini U.S. Courthouse on October 7, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. Hobbs discussed Arizona's near-total abortion ban, which dates back to 1864, and her aim to restore abortion rights in the state. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Kari Lake speaks out after opponent's campaign HQ burglarized
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club forum in the Moscow region on October 27, 2022. (Photo by Sergei KARPUKHIN / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI KARPUKHIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear Putin warn the world faces 'most dangerous' decade since WWII
US rapper Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City.
Kanye West's Hitler 'obsession' helped create hostile work environment, source says
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw
'Turn in your badge': Uvalde families confront Texas DPS director
Katie Hobbs, left, and Kari Lake
With 12 days left before midterms, tensions rise between some candidates
dan crenshaw 10272022 tapperctn
Tapper asks GOP lawmaker if enough Republicans will be ready to govern if they take House
Nic Robertson Ukraine Power Plant
CNN reporter walks through Ukrainian power plant at risk of another Russian attack
Pete Buttigieg wtcw vpx
Buttigieg was asked if he still wants to be president. Hear his response
elizabeth banks
How Elizabeth Banks approached emotional scene in new film 'Call Jane'
brazil fridge vpx
Judge orders Meadows to testify. Haberman reveals what info he could give prosecutors
