The blind skateboarder challenging misconceptions about sight and sport
Dan Mancina is a skateboarder whose jaw-dropping videos have racked up hundreds of thousands of views. Mancina also happens to be blind and videos of him using his white cane as he skates inspire curiosity and admiration.
The blind skateboarder challenging misconceptions about sight and sport
Police officers and soldiers stand amid tear gas smoke after clashes between fans during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Panic following police actions left over 100 dead, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday. (AP Photo/Yudha Prabowo)
Video captures what happened after soccer match that lead to over 100 dead
felix baumgartner
10 years on from Felix Baumgartner's near-cosmic achievement
Virginia Torrecilla of Spain gestures during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and Spain at Stade du Hainaut on June 12, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.
Atlético Madrid midfielder's comeback from brain cancer and mother's paralysis
erlend football tease
Freestyle football great makes history with ninth world title
01 ohio fishing tournament cheating scandal trnd
'They weren't going to get away with it': Fisherman describes moment cheaters were caught
shaq becky anderson CNN intvw
Shaq reiterates desire to buy NBA team, wants to 'go back home'
federer nadal holding hands picture ella ling spt intl_00000000.png
The 'raw' photo of Federer and Nadal which captures their enduring friendship
01 hellah sidibe
The former footballer who picked up running and ended up crossing America
roger federer intento hablar espanol entrevista pedro pinto tenis deportes cnn_00002315.png
The day Roger Federer couldn't stop laughing at CNN correspondent's Spanish phrases
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Larry Fitzgerald speaks with the media during the Super Bowl LVI head coach and MVP press conference at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
Larry Fitzgerald continues mother's legacy of giving back
Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez arrives for his light-heavyweight world title boxing match against Russian boxer Dmitry Bivol at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 7, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Canelo Álvarez talks to CNN about his trilogy fight against Gennady Golovkin
05 minigolf guinness world record
The quartet who crushed a mini-golf world record to raise money for Kentucky flood relief
carlos alcaraz intv us open hnk vpx_00001618.png
Carlos Alcaraz speaks with CNN after US Open win
split roger federer
See Roger Federer share tears and laughter with CNN
Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo (7) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.
How Younghoe Koo overcame a language barrier and being cut to become a success in the NFL
