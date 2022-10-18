The blind skateboarder challenging misconceptions about sight and sport
Dan Mancina is a skateboarder whose jaw-dropping videos have racked up hundreds of thousands of views. Mancina also happens to be blind and videos of him using his white cane as he skates inspire curiosity and admiration.
The blind skateboarder challenging misconceptions about sight and sport
