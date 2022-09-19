EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 17: Running back Noah Whittington #22 of the Oregon Ducks leaps against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half at Autzen Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.
Tom Hauck/Getty Images
Now playing
01:43
University apologizes after bigoted student chant at football game
Newly obtained surveillance video shows a Republican county official and a team of operatives working for Trump 2020 attorney Sidney Powell inside a restricted area of the elections office in Coffee County Georgia. Portions of this image were obscured to protect the identity of people unnamed in the report.
Coffee County
Now playing
03:02
New video shows fake Trump elector spent hours inside Georgia elections office day it was breached
Eric Marrapodi/CNN
Now playing
02:48
Main subject of hit podcast set free after judge vacates murder conviction
CNN/Getty Images
Now playing
01:45
Lawmaker predicts likely next step for Putin in Ukraine
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: The coffin is carried out by pallbearers after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WPA Pool/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Now playing
04:14
Watch key moments from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
CNN
Now playing
03:40
Russians leave behind odd message after abandoning Ukraine prison building
Chiu Ming-Long
Now playing
00:59
Drone footage shows scale of destruction of 6.9-magnitude earthquake
Now playing
03:41
Donald Trump makes overt reference to QAnon conspiracy group
A flooded street is seen after the passage of hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, on September 19, 2022. - Hurricane Fiona smashed into Puerto Rico, knocking out the US island territory's power while dumping torrential rain and wreaking catastrophic damage before making landfall in the Dominican Republic. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez / AFP) (Photo by JOSE RODRIGUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
JOSE RODRIGUEZ/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
03:14
In 2017 Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico. See why some say Fiona is worse
CNN
Now playing
02:58
Adnan Syed has been released. Here's what's next for him
Herschel Walker, US Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, speaks to members of the media following a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Heisman Trophy-winner Walker is vying to face incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in his first political run.
Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Now playing
00:53
Herschel Walker says his Democratic opponent will 'embarrass' him during debate
Now playing
02:44
These are the challenges NYC schools face in supporting migrant children
CNN
Now playing
02:03
See the troubles Ukrainians face after liberation from Russian forces
SET TV
Now playing
02:39
Video shows people fleeing as gymnasium collapses during earthquake
ITN
Now playing
03:11
See the moment Queen Elizabeth II's crown jewels are removed from her coffin
Now playing
01:06
Lady Gaga breaks down in tears after stopping concert