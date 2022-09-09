kerri walsh jennings flashdocs serena williams clip 2_00003130.png
Now playing
00:56
Olympic star debates retiring after becoming a mom
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Serena Williams of the United States reacts after her defeat in the Women's Singles finals match to Naomi Osaka of Japan on Day Thirteen of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images
Now playing
02:09
Serena Williams cartoon called racist
billy jean king amanpour
CNN
Now playing
01:42
Billie Jean King: Serena was out of line
cuomo 9.10
CNN
Now playing
04:54
Cuomo slams double standard in tennis
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds the trophy after defeating Serena Williams in the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, September 8 in New York.
Adam Hunger/AP
Now playing
00:51
Naomi Osaka reacts to controversial win
Serena Williams argues with the chair umpire during a match against Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the women's finals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Greg Allen/Invision//AP
Now playing
02:24
Social media weighs in on Serena's loss
Now playing
01:08
Serena Williams shares scary birth experience
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Alexis Ohanian (L) and Serena Williams attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Now playing
00:52
Serena Williams says 'I do'
SAN JOSE, CA - JULY 31: Serena Williams of the United States serves gets ready by her chair before her match against Johanna Konta of Great Britain during Day 2 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic at Spartan Tennis Complex on July 31, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Now playing
01:29
Poppy Harlow to Serena Williams: Thank you
Getty Images
Now playing
00:45
Serena's catsuit banned by French Open
serena williams documentary cnnmoney_00003629.jpg
Now playing
00:51
Serena Williams: 'I let my racket do the talking'
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Serena Williams is seen leaving the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 23, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Now playing
00:57
Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder engaged
serena williams slams raymond moore wire pkg_00012620.jpg
Now playing
01:43
Serena Williams slams tournament director's comments
serena williams return to full health intv_00012204.jpg
Now playing
02:30
Serena Williams: 'Tired of playing unhealthy'
Coach of tennis star Serena Williams discusses record_00014922.jpg
Now playing
02:54
Serena Williams' coach makes predictions
serena williams compton pkg macfarlane_00020822.jpg