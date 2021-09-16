Emma Raducanu, of Britain, hugs the US Open championship trophy after defeating Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Emma Raducanu's meteoric rise to tennis stardom
The sports world is still reeling from one of the biggest underdog stories in tennis history. Emma Raducanu, a 450-to-1 outsider, winning the US Open as a teenager. Her personality and tennis have created such a buzz that many experts have predicted even more success for a young woman who has already experienced a meteoric rise.
